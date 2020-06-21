Bolton: Trump Didn't Want to Get Involved in S. Korea-Japan Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told South Korean President Moon Jae-in last year that he did not want to get involved in conflicts between Seoul and Tokyo.Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton made the claim in his upcoming memoir "The Room Where It Happened."Describing his trips to South Korea and Japan in late July of last year, Bolton said there was nothing much for Washington to do because President Trump had already conveyed to President Moon his unwillingness to intervene.Tensions were escalating at the time between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo's trade restrictions against Seoul.On July 19 last year, a day before Bolton's departure for the trips, President Trump publicly said he would play a role to help ease tensions between Seoul and Tokyo if requested by both sides.However, Bolton said that unlike the public remarks, Trump told Moon that he did not want to get involved.