S. Korea Reports 46 New COVID-19 Cases including 30 Imported Cases

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have bounced back to over 40 amid a rise in imported infections.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that 12-thousand-484 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the nation as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, including 46 cases compiled throughout Monday.The resurgence from a four-week-low of 17 the previous day was partially attributed to fewer tests administered over the weekend, but also was affected by a resurgence in imported cases, which reached 30.Twenty-six of the imported patients were confirmed upon arrival, including 16 sailors on a Russian cargo ship docked in Busan.Among sixteen local transmissions, 11 were reported from the wider Seoul area amid prolonged cluster infections in the region, including six in the capital city. Daejeon, which was also reeling from clusters linked to door-to-door marketing firms, reported four new cases.Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus rose by one to 281.