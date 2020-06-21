Moon Calls For Swift Parliamentary Passage of 3rd Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for the National Assembly's swift passage of the government's third extra budget to help the nation better cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing it is urgent in protecting people's livelihoods.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon urged the rival political parties to put their heads together to avoid having to "lock the stable door after the horse is stolen."The president said anything linked to the people's lives and livelihoods can not be delayed. Moon's remarks come just two days after he called for the budget to pass the parliament within this month.The government submitted the 35-point-three-trillion-won extra budget plan to parliament on June 4, but the parties have yet to start their review amid political wrangling over the assignment of standing committee chairs.In protest of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally pushing to elect six of the 18 chairs, including the one for the contentious legislation committee, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has said the ruling side should take all 18 seats.