S. Korea Expresses Pity over N. Korea's Violation of 2018 Summit Agreement

Write: 2020-06-23 12:55:06Update: 2020-06-23 13:45:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government expressed pity over North Korea's violation of an agreement from the 2018 Panmunjeom summit that halted psychological warfare between the two sides.

A Unification Ministry official on Tuesday urged Pyongyang to stop unproductive hostilities so that the two Koreas can come together to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The remarks come after the North completed reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers along the border and warned it would send anti-Seoul leaflets to the South.

The official said should Pyongyang resume its propaganda broadcasts, it would be a violation of the Panmunjeom agreement.

Asked about claims by Park Sang-hak, activist and head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, that his group sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border the previous night, the official said it is in the process of confirming Park's claims.
