Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets Launched by Defector Group Found in Hongcheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anti-Pyongyang leaflets claimed to have been launched on balloons by a defector group late Monday were found in Hongcheon County in eastern Gangwon Province.According to police in Hongcheon, a leaflet-carrying plastic balloon, two to three meters tall, was found in the county at around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.Photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his powerful sister Kim Yo-jong as well as their grandfather and regime founder Kim Il-sung were attached to the balloon.It is some 70 kilometers southeast of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Paju, where activist Park Sang-hak and his group Fighters for a Free North Korea claimed they launched some 500-thousand leaflets attached to 20 balloons.If the group's claims are confirmed, its members are expected to be booked by the police, after the agency and Gyeonggi Province vowed to crack down on the leaflet campaigns that have aggravated cross-border tensions.