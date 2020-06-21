Monsoon Rains Expected in Central, Southern Regions from Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are forecast for Wednesday as hot weather continues to grip the nation.The Korea Meteorological Administration announced on Tuesday that monsoon rains are expected to pound Jeju Island, Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday morning before affecting all parts of the nation later in the afternoon.The agency projected the rain will stop Thursday for most parts of the nation except Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province, which are slated to see light precipitation through Friday.The agency forecast 30 to 80 millimeters of rain from Wednesday to Thursday for the central region, southern coastal areas, northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province, Jeju and five frontline islands in the Yellow Sea. The northern parts of Gangwon Province and southern parts of Jeju Island are expected to see more than 120 millimeters during the two-day period.With the rain, the heat that has gripped the nation is expected to ease with afternoon highs forecast to stand between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.However, the mercury is set to rise over 30 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday after warm and humid air enters the nation from the south.