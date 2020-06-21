White House Demanded Over 400 Corrections, Cuts in Bolton's Book

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has demanded more than 400 corrections and cuts in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming memoir.In a 17-page document in the Justice Department's motion to block the sale and distribution of "The Room Where It Happened," the White House called for around 415 areas in the book to be corrected or cut.There were over 110 in sections that dealt with the Donald Trump administration's handling of the Korean Peninsula, including Trump's summit meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Regardless of the authenticity of Bolton's claims, the fact that he has revealed details of discussions between state leaders and high-ranking officials has been the subject of harsh criticism.On Monday, South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said unilaterally revealing what was agreed between governments based on mutual trust is a violation of the basic principle of diplomacy.The Justice Department's motion was denied by a federal court over the weekend, with the judge citing it would be impossible to enforce the ban because thousands of copies of the book have already been printed and shipped.