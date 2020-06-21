Rival Parties to Launch Bipartisan Discussions on National Security Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) says it will begin holding joint sessions with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) this week to discuss national security issues.UFP Rep. Park Jin, who spearheads the conservative party’s special committee on foreign affairs and national security, told reporters on Tuesday that the first meeting has been fixed for Wednesday.Park proposed last Friday that the rival parties form a platform to discuss inter-Korean, diplomacy and other issues of national interest.It comes as the two have locked horns over how to split 18 parliamentary standing committee chairs, six of which were already unilaterally elected by the DP.Park said his party suggested such nonpartisan meetings to discuss the national security crisis, apparently referring to the growing inter-Korean tension following the North’s recent hostile moves against the South.