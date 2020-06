Photo : YONHAP News

One-person households are rapidly increasing in South Korea and exceeded six million last year after surpassing five million in 2015.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the figure is up four-point-three percent from 2018. Single-member households accounted for 29-point-nine percent of all households last year, compared to just over 27 percent in 2014.Also, around 40 percent of one-person households were unemployed which is believed to be due to the high number of seniors aged 60 and older who live alone.Jeju Island had the highest employment rate for one-person households at 71-point-eight percent.