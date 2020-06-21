Ex-MLB Player Apologizes for DUIs, Seeks to Return to KBO

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. major league baseball player Kang Jung-ho of the Pittsburgh Pirates has publicly appealed for the opportunity to return to the South Korean league.In a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday, he apologized for his drunk driving arrests, saying he deeply regrets them and that no words can ever wash away his wrongdoing.He said if allowed the opportunity to play, he will donate his entire first year salary to DUI victims and also take part in related campaigns.Kang returned from the United States on June 5 after his up-and-coming career crashed to a halt when he was found to have fled the scene of a DUI accident in Seoul in late 2016. An investigation uncovered his involvement in two more drunk driving incidents in 2009 and 2011.The court sentenced him to eight months behind bars suspended for two years.