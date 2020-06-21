Cargo Unloading Suspended at Busan Pier Due to Infected Russian Cargo Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean authorities have suspended unloading cargo at a Busan pier after more than a dozen sailors of a Russian cargo vessel docked in the pier were found to have been infected with COVID-19.The Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries said the measure taken on Tuesday was to ensure the safety for 216 container workers at the eastern pier of Gamcheon Port, who were not affected by the cluster linked to the Russian vessel.More than 120 other cargo workers at the pier were put in quarantine earlier in the day after coming into contact with the infected sailors.The suspension is scheduled to last until Thursday, but if it is extended, it could lead to worse economic fallout as a total of 11 cargo ships, all Russian-flagged, are awaiting unloading at the pier.The Busan office plans to carry out thorough on-board quarantine inspections on all Russian cargo ships entering the southern port city to prevent the further entry of infected vessels.