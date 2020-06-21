Cabinet Approves Labor Reform Plans to Resolve Dispute with EU

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government approved during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday its plans to revise the Labor Union Act aimed at allowing jobless and dismissed workers to join labor unions.Similar government plans submitted earlier to the National Assembly were scrapped after pending for months with the ending of the 20th parliament late last month.Seoul has sought to pass bills related with labor reform as part of efforts to ratify four key conventions under the International Labor Organization(ILO) as agreed in its free trade deal with the European Union(EU).President Moon Jae-in, who presided over the Cabinet meeting, reminded those present of the ongoing South Korea-EU trade dispute-settlement process over the matter and instructed officials to persuade the parliament into passing the bills to resolve the dispute.The four ILO conventions, which South Korea has yet to ratify despite joining the UN body in 1991, concern the strengthening of basic labor rights such as guaranteeing individual rights to organize a group for self-representation.