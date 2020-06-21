Floor Leaders of Rival Parties Fail to Narrow Differences on Forming Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of the rival parties on Tuesday held a meeting for the first time in eight days but failed to narrow their differences on how to form the standing committees of the new National Assembly.Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) visited his counterpart Joo Ho-young of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) at a temple in Gangwon Province.The two sides held talks for five hours there and then had dinner outside to continue discussions.A DP official refused to disclose details of the talks, but said the two sides agreed to work to normalize the assembly. However, Joo reportedly said there were no new proposals in the meeting and nothing has changed, adding he will issue a statement on Wednesday.The rival parties remain at odds after the ruling party pushed ahead to elect the chairs of six committees last week, including the contentious legislation committee. In protest, Joo offered to step down from his post and has been visiting temples across the nation for about a week.