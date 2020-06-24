N. Korea Removing Loudspeakers from DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has been detected withdrawing parts of loudspeakers it recently reinstalled along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).An official of the South Korean government said on Wednesday that the North was seen removing around 10 loudspeakers in some frontline areas.The move came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and ordered the suspension of “military action plans” against South Korea.Since earlier this month, the regime had threatened to take a series of retaliatory steps against South Korea over Seoul's failure to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North.In one such measure, the North reinstalled around 20 propaganda loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border, two years after the two Koreas removed scores of loudspeakers under an April 2018 summit agreement.