Leaders of S. Korea, Turkey Discuss Economic Ties, COVID-19 Cooperation

The leaders of South Korea and Turkey held phone talks on Tuesday discussing ways to enhance the two nations' economic partnership and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone for about 30 minutes from 5 p.m. Tuesday.In the talks requested by the Turkish president, Moon thanked Turkey for recently allowing the entry of South Korean company workers and other business travelers amid the pandemic.President Erdogan reportedly said he saw the news on North Korea's destruction of an inter-Korean liaison office and reaffirmed Turkey's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.The Turkish president then invited Moon to visit his country when the coronavirus is contained, expressing hope that they could visit the construction site in Turkey of what will be the world's longest suspension bridge. Two South Korean firms, SK Construction and Daelim Industrial, are joining a consortium to build it.