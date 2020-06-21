Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Leaders of S. Korea, Turkey Discuss Economic Ties, COVID-19 Cooperation

Write: 2020-06-24 10:07:08Update: 2020-06-24 10:42:08

Leaders of S. Korea, Turkey Discuss Economic Ties, COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Turkey held phone talks on Tuesday discussing ways to enhance the two nations' economic partnership and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. 

Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone for about 30 minutes from 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In the talks requested by the Turkish president, Moon thanked Turkey for recently allowing the entry of South Korean company workers and other business travelers amid the pandemic. 

President Erdogan reportedly said he saw the news on North Korea's destruction of an inter-Korean liaison office and reaffirmed Turkey's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.  

The Turkish president then invited Moon to visit his country when the coronavirus is contained, expressing hope that they could visit the construction site in Turkey of what will be the world's longest suspension bridge. Two South Korean firms, SK Construction and Daelim Industrial, are joining a consortium to build it.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >