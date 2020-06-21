S. Korea Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea has once again surged by over 50 as transmissions continue both at home and from overseas.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said Wednesday that 51 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., lifting the national tally to 12-thousand-535.Of the latest cases, 31 were local infections and 20 imported, including 12 who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival.A total of 11 cities and provinces reported new cases amid concerns that a resurgence in the Seoul metropolitan area may be spilling over into other regions.Still, the greater Seoul area produced a majority of the cases at 21, while Daejeon added eight cases mostly linked to door-to-door sales companies.Excluding a four-week-low of 17 new cases reported on Monday, around 50 new cases of infection have been reported daily for the last several days, including 46 cases on Tuesday and 48 on Sunday, while last Saturday saw 67 cases.The number of deaths attributed to the virus remained unchanged at 281.