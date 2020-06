Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state-run propaganda websites on Wednesday took down 13 reports critical of South Korean groups’ anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns less than half a day after posting them.Also on Wednesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party and the North’s state-run government newspaper Minju Joson did not carry any stories denouncing the campaigns.Up until Tuesday, the two papers had continuously covered reports critical of the South.The latest moves come after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was said to have decided to suspend "military action plans" against South Korea during a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.