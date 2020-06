Photo : YONHAP News

A dozen members of a union representing Busan port employees, who came into close contact with crew members infected with COVID-19 on a Russia-flagged cargo ship, have tested negative for the virus.According to the union on Wednesday, tests were conducted for 27 of 34 workers designated as those who had a close contact with a COVID-19 patient, of which 12 tested negative. Results are pending for the other 15.The remaining seven, as well as 90 other union members, are expected to get tested in the coming days.As of Wednesday morning, 16 onboard the Russian refrigerator vessel, which arrived at Busan port last Friday, contracted the virus.One out of 21 onboard another similar vessel also tested positive.