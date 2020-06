Photo : YONHAP News

A man who set his apartment on fire and fatally stabbed residents fleeing the building was given a life sentence by an appeals court.The Busan High Court on Wednesday sentenced Ahn In-deuk, who killed five people and injured 17 others in the arson-homicide incident in the southeastern city of Jinju in April 2019, to life imprisonment.A lower court had earlier handed down the death penalty, after a nine-member jury voted in favor of it.In its ruling, the appellate court said it reduced the sentence in recognition that Ahn's criminal actions were driven by schizophrenia and paranoia that his neighbors were attacking him.Ahn had appealed the initial ruling, claiming that he was mentally unfit at the time of the incident.