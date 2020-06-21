Ceremony Marking 70th Anniv. of Korean War to be Held

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony will be held on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.Some 300 veterans, bereaved families and government officials will attend the event titled "Salute to the Heroes" at Seoul Air Base on Thursday night.The remains of 147 South Korean soldiers killed during the war will be repatriated from Hawaii, following joint excavation work in North Korea by the U.S. in the early 1990s and the 2018 U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.The deceased war veterans, including seven who have not been identified, will be awarded medals posthumously. In addition, six sets of remains of American soldiers that were recovered by the South Korean military are expected to be repatriated to the U.S.Two surviving veterans and 12 bereaved family members will also be conferred the Order of Military Merit.