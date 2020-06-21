UFP Floor Leader Says There Will Be No Negotiation with Ruling Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) vowed on Wednesday not to negotiate with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) over the appointments of chairpersons of parliamentary standing committees.This comes after DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon visited his UFP counterpart Joo Ho-young at a temple in eastern Gangwon Province the day before.Joo has been touring Buddhist temples in the country after announcing his resignation to protest the DP's unilateral push to assign chairpersons for the National Assembly’s standing committees. The chair seat for the legislation committee has been a bone of contention between the rival parties.Joo said Kim came with no fresh proposal, but only sought the main opposition's cooperation to approve the government's third extra budget before the current session ends on July 3.The UFP floor leader said he told the ruling side to take all 18 committee chairmanships. Joo is expected to return to the Assembly on Wednesday.