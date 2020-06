Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo sent thank you letters to the defense ministers of 22 countries that dispatched troops to fight in the Korean War.The ministry said Wednesday that the letters were sent to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.In the letter, he expressed gratitude for the veterans who sacrificed themselves for the sake of a free democracy and peace in Korea.Even though Korea is still a divided country with pending issues like denuclearization, he called on their constant support in building a peaceful peninsula free from war.