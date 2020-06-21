Menu Content

S. Korea Responds Cautiously after N. Korea Suspends 'Military Action Plans'

South Korea took a cautious stance in response to North Korea's decision to suspend "military action plans" that were to retaliate against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.

Pyongyang was also seen removing about half of 20 propaganda loudspeakers it recently reinstalled along the inter-Korean border.

Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said on Wednesday that officials are reviewing the latest decision closely and carefully, adding the ministry will keep an eye on the situation.

The spokesperson said Seoul's basic position that it will fulfill past inter-Korean agreements remains unchanged.

The Defense Ministry, which initially welcomed Pyongyang's decision, said it is closely monitoring the North's movements, stressing that the 2018 military tension-easing deal must be fulfilled. South Korea's presidential office, meanwhile, didn't issue an official statement following the North's announcement.
