No. of Newborns Drops Double Digits for 4 Straight Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in South Korea declined by double digits for the fourth consecutive month.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that 23-thousand-420 babies were born in April, down by 10-point-four percent from the same month last year.It marks the 53rd consecutive month the country saw an on-year drop in the number of newborns since December 2015. It followed three months of contraction by more than 10 percent. The respective rates for January, February and March stood at 11-point-six percent, 11-point-three percent and 10-point-one percent.Amid a decline in new births, the population also shrank for the sixth month in a row since the nation saw its first-ever drop in November, with deaths in April outnumbering births by one-thousand-208.The number of marriages also dwindled by 21-point-eight percent to 15-thousand-670, marking the sharpest on-year decline for the month of April since the agency began to compile related data in 1981.