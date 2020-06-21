S. Korea Asks UNESCO to Delist Japanese Sites, Tokyo Responds

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has requested UNESCO to consider removing Japanese Meiji-era industrial sites from the World Heritage list for distorting historical facts.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said in a Tuesday briefing that the government also asked the World Heritage Committee to adopt a statement urging Japan to faithfully implement follow-up measures.Kim said South Korea will seek all possible means to push Tokyo and also continue diplomatic efforts to raise awareness of this issue with World Heritage Committee members.The latest move comes as Japan failed to acknowledge at a newly-opened information center in Tokyo that 23 Meiji-era industrial sites used forced labor during World War II. The Japanese government promised to acknowledge that fact when the sites gained heritage status in 2015.In response to Seoul’s move, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday reiterated Tokyo’s claim that it has faithfully implemented UNESCO's recommendations regarding the information center.