Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Disposable Income-to-Debt Ratio of Households Rising amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Write: 2020-06-24 14:18:52Update: 2020-06-24 14:27:50

Disposable Income-to-Debt Ratio of Households Rising amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : KBS News

The disposable income-to-debt ratio of households in South Korea continues to rise amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest report by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, household debt totaled one-point-611 quadrillion won at the end of the first quarter, up four-point-six percent from a year earlier. Mortgage loans surged by the biggest margin of five-point-seven percent.

The disposable income-to-debt ratio peaked at 163-point-one percent, the highest since the central bank began a related tally in 2007.

Loans taken out by businesses totaled one-point-229 quadrillion won at the end of March, up eleven-point-six percent from the previous year.

The gross national product(GDP)-to-combined debt ratio of households and businesses jumped to 201-point-one percent, surpassing 200 percent for the first time.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >