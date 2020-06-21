Senior US Official Says Door to Diplomacy Remains Open for N.Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said the door to diplomacy remains open for North Korea, following its decision to suspend "military action plans" to retaliate against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in South Korea.At a virtual seminar hosted by the Asia Society on Tuesday, Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for South Korea and Japan, said Seoul and Washington want to see a return to the spirit of the 2018 U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.Knapper said the allies remain ready to engage the North through dialogue, and committed to a diplomatic solution to address the nuclear and missile issues.In an apparent attempt to highlight the alliance after former National Security Adviser John Bolton's explosive memoir, Knapper said the U.S. has to work hand in hand with South Korea to achieve denuclearization.Knapper also did not rule out a possible resumption of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy before the November U.S. presidential election, referring to diplomacy with Pyongyang during the Bill Clinton administration in the 2000 election year.