N. Korea Removes All Loudspeakers Reinstalled at DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea was confirmed to have taken down all of the loudspeakers it recently reinstalled in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The move came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against South Korea.South Korean Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho made the confirmation in a closed-door meeting with members of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday, according to Rep. Kim Young-ho of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), who attended the session.North Korea reinstalled loudspeakers in around 30 locations along the inter-Korean border since Monday.The North dismantled loudspeakers in around 40 frontline areas on May 1, 2018, in a follow-up to the Panmunjeom Declaration after the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and Kim in April of the same year.