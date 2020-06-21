Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Removes All Loudspeakers Reinstalled at DMZ

Write: 2020-06-24 16:52:31Update: 2020-06-24 17:28:47

N. Korea Removes All Loudspeakers Reinstalled at DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea was confirmed to have taken down all of the loudspeakers it recently reinstalled in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).

The move came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against South Korea. 

South Korean Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho made the confirmation in a closed-door meeting with members of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday, according to Rep. Kim Young-ho of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), who attended the session. 

North Korea reinstalled loudspeakers in around 30 locations along the inter-Korean border since Monday. 

The North dismantled loudspeakers in around 40 frontline areas on May 1, 2018, in a follow-up to the Panmunjeom Declaration after the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and Kim in April of the same year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >