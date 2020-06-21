S. Korea to Ease Quarantine Guidelines on COVID-19 Patients

Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 patients in South Korea will be released from quarantine even if a second test comes out positive as long as they do not develop symptoms for 10 days after being diagnosed.Kim Gang-lip, the deputy chief of the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters, announced the revised quarantine guidelines in a media briefing on Wednesday.Thus far, patients have been discharged if they test negative for two consecutive tests administered 24 hours apart from the seventh day of entering a state-designated quarantine facility.The revisions, which will take effect on Thursday, come as the country is bracing for the possibility of a protracted coronavirus outbreak, and is mulling ways to utilize medical resources more efficiently. Under the changes, many patients are expected to be released faster than before in order to make more beds available for those in more serious condition.Kim ensured the safety of new measures, saying no transmission by a patient who developed related symptoms four days ago or earlier have been reported in the country so far.