Seoul, Tokyo Discuss UNESCO-Listed Sites Linked to Japan's Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministries of Seoul and Tokyo held their first director-general-level meeting in more than a month to discuss bilateral conflicts over Meiji-era industrial sites involved in Japan’s wartime forced labor.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Kim Jung-han, the ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, held a videoconference earlier in the day.Kim pointed out that none of the follow-up measures Japan promised since the listing of 23 industrial sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2015 have been carried out.He referred to Tokyo’s promise to acknowledge that the industrial sites used Koreans who were taken to Japan to work against their will. An information center about the sites, which recently opened in Tokyo, however, reportedly exhibited information that denies Japan’s forced labor. This week, the South Korean Foreign Ministry requested UNESCO to consider delisting the sites.Kim expressed strong regret and protest over the matter and called for corrective measures, while Takizaki was said to have delivered Tokyo’s stance.It marked the first time the two countries held director-general-level talks since May 13. Kim and Takizaki also discussed Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea during the latest talks.