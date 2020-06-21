S. Korea to Conduct On-Board Inspections of Vessels Arriving from All Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to strengthen quarantine measures on vessels arriving from all countries following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a Russian cargo ship docked in Busan.Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said in a regular media briefing Wednesday that the country will expand its quarantine management regions to include all countries effective July 1.The new measure will stay in place until the World Health Organization lifts its declaration of the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.South Korea initially planned to add only Russia to the designation after 17 sailors from two Russian flagged cargo vessels that entered Busan recently tested positive for the virus. However, quarantine authorities determined it is difficult to identify which countries are riskier than others given widespread infections around the world.Since March, South Korea has enforced strict on-board quarantine inspections on vessels from five countries—China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy and Iran.