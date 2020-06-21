Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

US: N. Korea Failed to Take Action for Past Support of Terrorism

Write: 2020-06-25 08:22:54Update: 2020-06-25 14:36:08

US: N. Korea Failed to Take Action for Past Support of Terrorism

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that North Korea has failed to take action for its past support of international terrorism.

Explaining the U.S. redesignation of North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism in November 2017, the department said the communist country has failed to take action to address "historical support" for acts of international terrorism.

In its annual Country Reports on Terrorism, the department cited examples, including North Korea's sheltering of four Japanese Red Army members wanted by the Japanese government for participating in a 1970 Japan Airlines hijacking. 

The report also said the U.S. approved the redesignation in 2017 because the North Korean government "repeatedly" provided support for acts of international terrorism.

North Korea was first designated in 1988 for its 1987 bombing of a South Korean airliner that killed all 115 people aboard. The State Department said it was taken off the list in 2008 after a thorough review but put back on due to continued support for terrorism.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >