US: N. Korea Failed to Take Action for Past Support of Terrorism

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that North Korea has failed to take action for its past support of international terrorism.Explaining the U.S. redesignation of North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism in November 2017, the department said the communist country has failed to take action to address "historical support" for acts of international terrorism.In its annual Country Reports on Terrorism, the department cited examples, including North Korea's sheltering of four Japanese Red Army members wanted by the Japanese government for participating in a 1970 Japan Airlines hijacking.The report also said the U.S. approved the redesignation in 2017 because the North Korean government "repeatedly" provided support for acts of international terrorism.North Korea was first designated in 1988 for its 1987 bombing of a South Korean airliner that killed all 115 people aboard. The State Department said it was taken off the list in 2008 after a thorough review but put back on due to continued support for terrorism.