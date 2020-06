Photo : YONHAP News

Five South Koreans have reportedly been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in waters off Benin in western Africa.According to online media outlet Dryad Global on Wednesday, the gunmen attacked the fishing vessel Panofi Frontier from a speedboat, south of Cotonou Port. The vessel was carrying five South Koreans and one Ghanaian.A South Korean diplomat in Africa also confirmed that five South Koreans were abducted, without providing further details.The speedboat reportedly fled east towards waters off Nigeria after the abduction.It was not immediately known whether the abductees remained unharmed.