Senior N. Korean Official Criticizes S. Korean Defense Chief for 'Foolish' Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean ruling party official on Wednesday criticized South Korea's defense chief for his call for the complete withdrawal of the North's military plans against Seoul.Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, warned in a statement that careless remarks by the South Korean Defense Ministry must not result in greater crisis in inter-Korean relations.Kim added that Seoul has to realize that "self-control" is the key to tiding over the crisis.The warning came in response to South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo's remarks to parliament earlier in the day that the North's military action plans must be fully withdrawn, not suspended.Calling the comment "foolish and impudent," the North Korean official said Seoul should "think and behave wisely."He also said now is a "critical moment" when the North can predict the prospects of cross-border ties based on Seoul's "future attitude and approach."