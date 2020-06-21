Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cited South Korean companies as an example of global "tide turning" against Chinese tech giant Huawei.Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday that the tide is turning against the company as citizens around the world are "waking up to the danger" of the Chinese Communist Party's surveillance state.The secretary claimed that Huawei's deals with telecommunications operators around the world are "evaporating," because countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Estonia are only allowing "trusted vendors" in their 5G networks.Pompeo added that some of the largest telecom companies around the globe are becoming "Clean Telcos", using the example of SK and KT in South Korea among others.He also said that a few weeks ago, the big three telecommunications companies in Canada decided to partner with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung, because public opinion was overwhelmingly against allowing Huawei to build Canada's 5G network.The Trump administration has been lobbying countries to block Huawei from accessing 5G networks.