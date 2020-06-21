Pentagon Official: US Policy Remains Focused on Denucleralizing N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday that the United States remains focused on denuclearizing North Korea and prefers denuclearization obtained through diplomacy.Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey made the remarks during a virtual seminar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.Helvey said U.S. policy remains "very much focused" on denuclearization, and that it strongly prefers a denuclearization that can only realistically be obtained through a "diplomatic process."The U.S. official said while there has been "some progress," it's unclear whether North Korea is committed to the process that will result in a "much brighter future" for its people.He said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent decision to suspend military action against Seoul underscored the importance of closely monitoring the situation and maintaining a strong readiness posture.Helvey also said it's hard to determine tactically what North Korea is going to do on a day-to-day basis, even though the country, particularly under Kim Jong-un, is very predictable and understandable.