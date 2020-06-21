COVID-19 Clusters Linked to Door-to-Door Sales Business, Social Club Spreading

Photo : YONHAP News

Clusters of COVID-19 infections linked to door-to-door sales businesses and social clubs continue to spread in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central city of Daejeon.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 28 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 12-thousand-563.Twenty-three of the new cases were community infections, while the other five were imported.Eighteen of the 23 local infections were from Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and nearby Incheon. The remaining five were from Daejeon and nearby South Chungcheong Province.More than 200 people have contracted the virus from a cluster involving a door-to-door sales company in Seoul's southern Gwanak district, while close to 60 have tested positive in relation to a similar business in Daejeon.Additionally, five people linked to a social club who gathered in Yeouido on June 15 have so far been infected.