Group Files Petition against Incheon Airport Corp. Chief over Disputed Hiring

Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing people aiming to establish bar exams outside the law school system filed a petition against the head of Incheon International Airport Corporation with the country's human rights watchdog.The petition comes amid public outcry over fairness after the public company announced it would directly hire some one-thousand-900 security agents whose contracts were about to expire.In the petition to the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday, the group claimed that the decision is discriminatory in that it violates the right to fairness in employment for the company's regular workers and job-seekers.Hwang Deok-soon, the senior presidential secretary for jobs, refuted such claims on a local radio program, saying the job status change for the security agents has nothing to do with positions open to new job-seekers.Emphasizing that hiring the security agents was necessary to protect the core national infrastructure, Hwang said the move is about enhancing "fairness in the labor market, a bit different from fairness in the hiring process."