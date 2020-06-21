UFP Floor Leader Accuses DP of Having No Intention to Negotiate

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) on Thursday accused the ruling Democratic Party(DP) of never intending to negotiate with the opposition in handling parliamentary affairs.UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young made the accusations upon his return after announcing earlier this month he would resign in protest of the DP's unilateral assignment of chair seats for some of the contentious standing committees.Joo claimed that the DP, which holds a majority in the 300-member Assembly after winning 177 seats in April, said it has no plans to reflect the UFP's position on parliamentary issues.Stating that the DP should take all 18 chair posts, the floor leader hinted that his party would continue to fight, saying it will not submit a list of representatives for each of the standing committees.Joo also hinted that his party would not cooperate in handling the government's third extra budget.While welcoming Joo's return, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said his party would sternly respond to the UFP's attempt to stall for time.