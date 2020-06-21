Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea to Impose New Tax on Consolidated Gains from Financial Investment

Write: 2020-06-25 13:05:27Update: 2020-06-25 14:30:40

S. Korea to Impose New Tax on Consolidated Gains from Financial Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will levy a capital gains tax on minority shareholders from 2023, but lower the stock transaction tax.  

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced on Thursday that revisions to the financial taxation system are necessary in innovating the country's financial industry, adding that a complex tax scheme undermines investment.

Starting 2023, the government will levy a capital gains tax for all shareholders whose stock investment gains surpass 20 million won a year. Currently, South Korea levies a capital gains tax on major shareholders who own stocks worth more than one billion won in a single company. 

Starting in 2022, consolidated gains from all financial investment will be subjected to a single tax rate, while the government gradually lowers the stock transaction tax from point-25 to point-15 percent by 2023.

The tax proposal is subject to approval from the National Assembly.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >