Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean company that sent the five kidnapped South Koreans to the Ghanaian fishing vessel, Panofi Frontier, is rushing to find details about the kidnapping.The Fio Marine Company in Busan said it learned of the abduction at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. It confirmed that the Panofi Frontier, which was catching tuna, was carrying 30 crewmembers -- five South Koreans and 25 Ghanaians.According to the marine company, the Koreans who were taken hostage were all senior crewmembers, including the captain and chief engineer.The company said it has not received any particular demands from the kidnappers, so far.