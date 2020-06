Photo : YONHAP News

On the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, the Justice Ministry is granting semi-permanent residency to foreign nationals who hail from countries that participated in the Korean War.The 68 recipients of the residence visa were either part of a scholarship program for descendants of Korean War veterans or a South Korean government-invited scholarship program.This particular visa - a type of F-2 - grants a longer stay of up to five years and allows free employment and academic activities.The project was jointly launched last year by the justice, education, foreign and veterans affairs ministries.The nationalities of this year's beneficiaries include India, the U.S., Turkey, Thailand and Ethiopia among others.