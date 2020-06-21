Moon Calls for Emphatic State Intervention in Child Abuse Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on public officials handling child abuse issues to have empathy toward victims.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a media briefing on Thursday that Moon made the instruction while being briefed about a plan under which officials of regional governments will visit the homes of around 25-thousand children across the nation who are a high risk of parental maltreatment.The president said many related policies put in place so far have been unsuccessful due to the inefficient manners in which they have been implemented by field workers. He asked officials not to approach child abuse issues as an administrative duty, but rather try to address them as if the victims were their own children.According to the presidential spokesperson, the government will draft a new set of countermeasures on child abuse by mid July.The presidential comments came after a string of fatal domestic violence cases involving young children.