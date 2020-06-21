Menu Content

Seoul Mayor Calls for Easing Sanction on N. Korea

Write: 2020-06-25 18:07:00Update: 2020-06-25 18:24:28

Seoul Mayor Calls for Easing Sanction on N. Korea

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has called for easing international sanctions on North Korea to remedy recent inter-Korean tensions and jumpstart stalled efforts to denuclearize the North.

In a luncheon meeting on Korean Peninsula issues on Thursday, Park blamed defector-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns for Pyongyang’s recent hostile policies toward the South and called for an immediate stop to the campaigns. 

He also urged the U.S. to pursue the resumption of bilateral nuclear talks with Pyongyang more actively, saying it can help calm the regime. 

The mayor said the denuclearization of the North can be pushed through flexible mobilization of humanitarian assistance exempted by the sanctions regime.

He also called for “forward-looking” consideration of easing North Korean sanctions as a whole. 

Noting the UN’s recent approval of the South Korean capital city’s humanitarian plan to provide COVID-19 quarantine goods to North Korea, Park proposed bilateral talks with the North Korean authorities on quarantine-related cooperation and said he is willing to visit the North if possible.
