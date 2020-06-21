Moon Stresses Joint Prosperity for Two Koreas as Seoul Marks Korean War Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has proposed South and North Korea become good neighbors on their joint path toward unification as Seoul marked the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.In the anniversary ceremony held at Seoul Air Base on Thursday, Moon emphasized the need for the two Koreas to be at peace with one another.His message comes two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of plans for military action Pyongyang had threatened against the South since earlier this month over North Korean defector-led, cross-border propaganda leaflet campaigns.Moon said despite the passing of decades, the Korean War still cannot be commemorated in a genuine sense, apparently referring to the ending of the 1950-1953 war in an armistice, which leaves the two Koreas technically at war.He said all Koreans wish to avoid another war and proposed the two Koreas become good neighbors first before talking about unification.Moon stressed that the South has no intention to force its system upon the North but only seeks peace and joint prosperity. He said his country will never stop seeking ways of coexistence with the North through peace.He also urged Pyongyang to boldly take steps to end what he called the most sorrowful war in world history.The South Korean leader, however, ensured his country will sternly deal with any attempt to violate its territory and threaten the safety and lives of its citizens, emphasizing its military has the power and readiness to fend off any threats.During the event titled "Salute to the Heroes,” the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers killed during the war were honored after being repatriated from Hawaii the previous day.The remains were discovered during joint excavation work in North Korea by the U.S. in the early 1990s and after the 2018 U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.Six sets of remains of American soldiers that were recovered by the South Korean military were also honored during the ceremony before they are repatriated to the U.S.Moon said South Korea feels proud and honored to greet those war heroes, albeit belatedly, adding his country never forgot them.The president said the nation will not also forget the sacrifices made by soldiers from 22 countries who fought for South Korea under the UN flag.Thirteen deceased South Korean and U.S. war veterans were awarded medals posthumously during the ceremony, while two surviving veterans and 12 bereaved family members were also conferred the Order of Military Merit.Meanwhile, the South Korean presidential office said the excavation of Korean War remains in the North is the outcome of joint efforts carried out since the 1990s between the North and the U.S. and between the South and the U.S. and should continue on humanitarian grounds.Over 122-thousand South Korean soldiers participating in the three-year war still remain missing in action.