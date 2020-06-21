Menu Content

Trump Pays Respects at Korean War Memorial on 70th Anniversary

Write: 2020-06-26 08:13:06Update: 2020-06-26 09:37:27

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war.

The president and first lady Melania Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial on Washington's National Mall.

The first couple stood for a moment of silence before laying their hands on the wreath to pay their respects. 

President Trump spoke with elderly Korean War veterans and South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo Hyuck, who also attended the ceremony. 

Trump also sent a video message for Seoul's ceremony marking the anniversary, expressing gratitude and respect for all the people who bravely fought in the war to block communism. He congratulated the victory achieved by the joint efforts of the U.S. and other allied forces sent by the United Nations. 

The U.S. fought with South Korea during the three-year conflict to fend off an invasion by North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union. The U.S. is among 22 nations that contributed troops to the United Nations' efforts in the war.
