South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the second consecutive month in June on the back of the government's active stimulus measures and rising stock prices.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's composite consumer sentiment index came to 81-point-eight in the month, up four-point-two points from a month earlier.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The reading marks the highest since 96-point-nine posted in February.The central bank attributed the rise to the effects of the government's coronavirus relief payouts and the bank's measures to expand liquidity in the market.In particular, a subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices came to 112, up 16 from the previous month. It marks the largest gain since September 2018.