S. Korean Ambassador: Trump Vows to Work for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed interest and concern about the situation on the Korean Peninsula and pledged to continue to work for peace in the region.South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo Hyuck told reporters that President Trump made the remarks during their brief encounter earlier in the day at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.Lee was at the memorial when President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony to pay their respects to those who died in the Korean War on the 70th anniversary of its outbreak.Lee told reporters that although it was a brief meeting, President Trump expressed his interest and concerns on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The ambassador said when he expressed hope that President Trump will continue to work for peace in the region, Trump said he is and will do so.Lee said he also had a message from Trump to Seoul, but it is too early to disclose it.