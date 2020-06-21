Pompeo: US Commitment to S. Korea's Defense Remains Ironclad

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to defending South Korea on Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.In a statement, Pompeo said the U.S. will never forget those from the U.S., South Korea and other countries under the United Nations flag who perished in the name of the shared values of freedom and democracy.He said the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea "remains ironclad," adding the alliance continues to work toward the countries' shared goals of securing peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.Secretary Pompeo also noted the allies established a robust economic relationship and worked together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Pompeo posted a similar message on Twitter, saying "the U.S.-South Korea alliance was formed in the crucible of war, and our bond remains ironclad in the defense of peace and security."