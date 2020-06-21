Big Sales Event Begins Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea kicked off a large-scale nationwide shopping event on Friday in a bid to revive the struggling economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The government-organized event will run through July 12 at multiple locations across the country, including department stores, large discount stores, traditional markets and small businesses.The 17-day event will feature big discounts and cultural events at 633 traditional markets across the nation.Egg producers will hold special sale events during the period, while the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives will offer discounts of up to 50 percent for popular fishery products such as abalone and eels.Large discount stores, such as E-mart, Homeplus and Lotte Mart, will also join the event aimed at boosting consumption until July 1.Three major department stores -- Lotte, Hyundai and Shinsegae -- plan to offer up to 80 percent discounts on clothes from famous brand names from Friday to Sunday.